VIDEO: Viola Davis & Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Fail Best Friends Challenge On 'The Tonight Show'!

Viola Davis and Jimmy Fallon may be super friendly witch each other, but that does not mean they will be BFF’s anytime soon!

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening (December 21), the 51-year-old Fences star and host Jimmy tried playing the Best Friends Challenge (in which players attempt to prove how well they know or don’t know each other), and it proved to be a little more difficult for both of them.

Viola also talked about Fences and How To Get Away With Murder, and revealed what she does on her downtime when she isn’t working.

“I sit in the Jacuzzi and I drink Prosecco,” Viola expressed. “I don’t care if its a Jacuzzi built for ten people and there’s ten people in that Jacuzzi. If I come, I’m going to squeeze my behind in there.”



Viola Davis – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

