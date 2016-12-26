Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 5:40 pm

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Got Quarterback Dak Prescott an Amazing Christmas Gift

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Got Quarterback Dak Prescott an Amazing Christmas Gift
  • Wait until you see this Christmas gift from one Cowboys rookie to another… – TMZ
  • Inside George Michael‘s last days – Radar
  • Find out what Kylie Jenner got her nieces for Christmas – Just Jared Jr
  • Debbie Reynolds gives an update on Carrie FisherDListed
  • Emily Ratajkowski stripped down on her Instagram account – Hollywood Tuna
  • Tiger Woods has a Christmas alter ego – Towleroad
  • Guess who spent the holidays together… – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here