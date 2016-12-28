Debbie Reynolds Once Opened Up About Rebuilding Friendship with Elizabeth Taylor After Her Affair with Husband Eddie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds was once involved in one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals when Debbie‘s first husband Eddie Fisher began having an affair with her close friend Elizabeth Taylor back in 1959.

Eddie and Elizabeth were married for five years before divorcing.

While promoting her latest memoir – Unsinkable: A Memoir – on Good Morning America in 2015, Debbie opened up about rebuilding her friendship with Elizabeth while they were on a cruise together.

“Elizabeth and I went on a cruise ship and we were on the same boat … she sent a note to me and I sent a note to her to say ‘Let’s just forget about it,’” Debbie said about the time when they buried the hatchet in the late 1960s.

The two remained friendly until Elizabeth‘s death in 2011.

