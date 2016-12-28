Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Wednesday (December 28) after possibly suffering a stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The legendary 84-year-old actress was in the middle of discussing Carrie‘s funeral plans at the home of her son Todd Fisher when someone called 911 for a medical emergency.

The ambulance took Debbie to the hospital just after 1pm in Beverly Hills and family sources told TMZ that a possible stroke was reported.

We send our continued support to the family during this incredibly difficult time and we pray that Debbie pulls through.