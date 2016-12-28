Lady Gaga Remembers George Michael For 'Too Funky'

Lady Gaga is memorializing the late singer George Michael.

The 30-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to pay her respects following his sudden death on Christmas Day.

“We’re all gonna miss you #RIPGeorge thanku for making so many of my favorite songs & videos of all time ‘Too Funky,’ she tweeted.

George sadly passed away due to heart failure.

Pictured: Gaga stops by to see pal and A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper on Wednesday (December 28) in Santa Monica, Calif.