Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 10:11 pm

Lady Gaga Remembers George Michael For 'Too Funky'

Lady Gaga Remembers George Michael For 'Too Funky'

Lady Gaga is memorializing the late singer George Michael.

The 30-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to pay her respects following his sudden death on Christmas Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

“We’re all gonna miss you #RIPGeorge thanku for making so many of my favorite songs & videos of all time ‘Too Funky,’ she tweeted.

George sadly passed away due to heart failure.

Pictured: Gaga stops by to see pal and A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper on Wednesday (December 28) in Santa Monica, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 01
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 02
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 03
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 04
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 05
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 06
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 07
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 08
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 09
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 10
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 11
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 12
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 13
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 14
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 15
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 16
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 17
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 18
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 19
lady gaga visits bradley cooper home 20

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: George Michael, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here