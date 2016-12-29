Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 11:00 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Runs into Paris Hilton & Kate Hudson in Aspen!

Kourtney Kardashian Runs into Paris Hilton & Kate Hudson in Aspen!

Aspen is the hottest celebrity vacation spot this holiday!

While out shopping with rumored on-again boyfriend Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian ran into some familiar faces on Tuesday night (December 27) in Aspen, Colorado.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardadshian

Kourtney & Scott ran into Paris Hilton and Kate Hudson while they picked up ski equipment.

Paris, Kate, and Kourtney are all in Aspen to celebrate the holiday season with their families.

On Christmas Eve, Paris attended the Kardashian Christmas Party where she shared tons of pics from inside the party.

15+ pictures inside of the celebs shopping in Aspen…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 01
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 02
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 03
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 04
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 05
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 06
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 07
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 08
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 09
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 10
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 11
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 12
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 13
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 14
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 15
kourtney kardashian runs into paris kate in aspen 16

Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here