Kourtney Kardashian Runs into Paris Hilton & Kate Hudson in Aspen!

Aspen is the hottest celebrity vacation spot this holiday!

While out shopping with rumored on-again boyfriend Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian ran into some familiar faces on Tuesday night (December 27) in Aspen, Colorado.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardadshian

Kourtney & Scott ran into Paris Hilton and Kate Hudson while they picked up ski equipment.

Paris, Kate, and Kourtney are all in Aspen to celebrate the holiday season with their families.

On Christmas Eve, Paris attended the Kardashian Christmas Party where she shared tons of pics from inside the party.

15+ pictures inside of the celebs shopping in Aspen…