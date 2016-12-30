Ronda Rousey's Boyfriend Travis Browne Sends Love During UFC 207 Prep!

Ronda Rousey is getting ready to make her big return to the UFC ring in tonight’s big fight with Amanda Nunes and she’s been receiving a lot of support from boyfriend Travis Browne!

The 29-year-old fighter and actress has not fought since her loss to Holly Holm over a year ago so fans have been looking forward to UFC 207 for some time now.

Travis is also a fighter and he competes in the MMA. They have been dating for over a year now and after he confirmed their relationship in October 2015.

A little over a week ago, Travis took to Twitter to promote Ronda‘s partnership with Pantene. “Listen up! @Pantene + @RondaRousey are proving that STRONG is what beautiful women are made of. #StrongIsBeautiful,” he wrote.

Travis showed his support for Ronda on the day of the fight (December 30) when he retweeted a fan who said she forgot to buy a “Fear the Return” shirt, so she would be wearing a Travis shirt while watching the fight instead.