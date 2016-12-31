'Will & Grace' Actor Confirms NBC Ordered 10 New Episodes!

This is exciting news to end 2016 with – Will & Grace has been confirmed to return with new episodes, according to one of the show’s stars.

Leslie Jordan, who played the role of Beverly Leslie on the show and won an Emmy for his work, says that NBC has ordered 10 new episodes that will begin filming in July.

“It’s back,” Leslie said in a recent interview with KPBS. “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally reunited earlier this year to film a fun segment that aired before the presidential debate back in September.

ARE YOU EXCITED for new episodes of Will & Grace?