William Christopher Dead - 'MASH' Actor Dies at 84

William Christopher, best known for playing Father John Mulcahy on the hit series M*A*S*H, has sadly passed away at the age of 84.

The actor’s son John confirmed the news to ABC and revealed that the cause of death was his battle with non-lung small cell carcinoma.

IN REMEMBRANCE: All of the celebrity deaths in 2016

William died on Saturday (December 31) at his home in Pasadena, Calif.

Other TV credits include William‘s roles on The Love Boat, Hogan’s Heroes, a voice-over role on Smurfs, and most recently a stint on Days of Our Lives in 2012.

William is survived by his wife Barbara and their two sons John and Ned. We send our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.