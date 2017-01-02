Miles Teller's Truck Got Pretty Banged Up in That Car Accident

Miles Teller is opening up about his thoughts on what happened during the car accident that he and girlfriend Keleigh Sperry were involved in recently.

The 29-year-old actor was spotted flying out of LAX Airport with Keleigh on Friday (December 30) and he chatted with TMZ about the crash.

“Both babies are pretty banged up,” Miles said referring to his car and his girlfriend. “You can fix a car. I’m just glad it wasn’t as serious as it could have been. Young drivers, man.”

Miles says he has a “ton” of body work to do to the truck and he feels “confident” that he can get the car back into good condition again. “That’s what insurance is for,” he said.