Mon, 02 January 2017 at 1:45 pm
Pink Shares Adorable Photo of Newborn Son Jameson with Daughter Willow
Pink shared the cutest photo of her daughter Willow bonding with her new baby brother Jameson Moon.
The 37-year-old entertainer and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed the new baby boy on Monday (December 26).
“Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades,” Pink captioned the photo of Willow, 5, with her newborn baby brother on Instagram. See it below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Carey Hart, Celebrity Babies, Jameson Hart, Pink, Willow Hart
Sponsored Links by ZergNet