Mon, 02 January 2017 at 1:28 am

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Get Caught in the Rain Before NYE

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Get Caught in the Rain Before NYE

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth link arms while heading to their car after running errands on Friday (December 30) in Los Angeles.

The married couple got caught in the rain without an umbrella.

Shia and Mia aren’t the only celebs who tied the knot in 2016. We made a recap of all the stars who got married in the past year, so make sure to check it out!

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
