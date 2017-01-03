Chris Pratt Reveals the First Role He Didn't Get For Being 'Too Fat'

Chris Pratt couldn’t look hotter while taking a shirtless dip on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine’s February 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 37-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On not getting a role in Moneyball because of his weight: “That was the first time I heard someone say, ‘We’re not gonna cast you—you’re too fat.’ So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn’t afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol.”

On his trick to nailing an audition: “Once you get smart about auditioning, you learn to audition before they say ‘Action.’ You walk into the room as the character. You let them think the person you are is close to the character they want. You make them think you already are that guy.”

On his Hollywood look-alike: “I looked exactly like Heath Ledger. I had long blond hair, still bleached out, Hawaiian … That’s what people were always saying: Man, you look just like Heath Ledger. Then I saw Heath Ledger on the cover of Vanity Fair, and I thought, Hey, I do look just like that guy.”

On his self-immposed acting hiatus: “There’s very few people in the world who I can expect to understand exactly what I’m going through. Jim Carrey is one of them. [At a party last year, Jim gave advice: “There’s going to be a point in life where you’re going to have to prove that your family is more important to you than show business.]”

