Jonathan Rhys Meyers &amp; Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 5:10 pm

Bo Bice Angry He Was Called 'White Boy' at Popeyes

Bo Bice Angry He Was Called 'White Boy' at Popeyes

You may remember Bo Bice as the runner up of American Idol‘s 2005 season (where Carrie Underwood won), but now he’s making headlines for being called “white boy.”

On December 30, while at a Popeyes in the Atlanta airport, Bo alleged that some employees were making fun of his name, calling him “Bow-Bow,” “Boo-Boo,” and “Bo-Bo.” One of the employees mistakenly put his order in twice, and when it was discovered, another of the employees apparently said “He’s already got his — that white boy there.”

“If the tables had been turned and I, as a white male, treated any person of ethnicity any way resembling how she spoke to and treated me, I’d be considered insensitive and racist,” Bo wrote on Facebook, outraged that he was called “white boy.” “Why is it that three or four Popeyes employees can openly mock a courteous PAYING customer in front of an airport terminal of people without any recourse and no apology?”

Popeye’s apologized, but this morning, Bo took to Facebook to further vent.

Bo went on Fox to talk about what happened, and began getting very emotional.

Click inside to watch Bo talk about this topic more on a news program…
Photos: Getty
