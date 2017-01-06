Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 9:44 pm

Amy Schumer Shares Her Unconventional Golden Globes Prep Routine

Amy Schumer Shares Her Unconventional Golden Globes Prep Routine

Amy Schumer is getting ready for the 2017 Golden Globes, but not in any way you might imagine!

The 35-year-old comedian’s preparation doesn’t involve any detoxes or fitness routines, but rather cups of coffee, beer, sweats, a messy bun, and even fairy wings (we’re not sure what purpose these serve).

“Golden Globe prep,” Amy captioned the Instagram photo below.

She later shared a video in which she lays flat on her back on a moving walkway.

“Golden globes bound,” she captioned the vid. “Fired up!”

Amy isn’t nominated for the Golden Globes this year, but she will be presenting on stage.

