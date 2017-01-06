Amy Schumer Shares Her Unconventional Golden Globes Prep Routine
Amy Schumer is getting ready for the 2017 Golden Globes, but not in any way you might imagine!
The 35-year-old comedian’s preparation doesn’t involve any detoxes or fitness routines, but rather cups of coffee, beer, sweats, a messy bun, and even fairy wings (we’re not sure what purpose these serve).
“Golden Globe prep,” Amy captioned the Instagram photo below.
She later shared a video in which she lays flat on her back on a moving walkway.
“Golden globes bound,” she captioned the vid. “Fired up!”
Amy isn’t nominated for the Golden Globes this year, but she will be presenting on stage.
