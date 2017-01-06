Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 9:10 am

Emma Stone, Amy Adams, & Evan Rachel Wood Step Out for W Mag's Best Performances Party

Emma Stone, Amy Adams, & Evan Rachel Wood Step Out for W Mag's Best Performances Party

Emma Stone, Amy Adams, and Evan Rachel Wood pose for photos while attending W Magazine’s Celebration of the Best Performances Portfolio on Thursday night (January 5) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The event was held during 2017 Golden Globes Weekend with Audi and Moet & Chandon. Other attendees included Ruth Negga, Caitriona Balfe, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more. All of the ladies mentioned thus far are nominated for Globes!

Also seen attending the party were Amy‘s husband Darren Le Gallo, Evan‘s boyfriend and bandmate Zach Villa, models Ireland Baldwin and Kelly Rohrbach, and actresses Julie Delpy and Jane Levy.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Gucci dress. Amy is wearing a David Koma dress. Evan is wearing an Alberta Ferretti Resort suit. Ruth is wearing a Rodarte look. Caitriona is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

Credit: Michael Kovac, Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
