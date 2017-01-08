Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 1:19 am

Did Donald Trump Respond to Alec Baldwin's Russian 'Make America Great Again' Hat Post?

Did Donald Trump Respond to Alec Baldwin's Russian 'Make America Great Again' Hat Post?

Alec Baldwin‘s parodying of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live hasn’t exactly resulted in the best relations between the two.

On Friday (January 6), the 58-year-old actor took to Instagram to troll Donald with a selfie of himself wearing one of the President-elect’s famous red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps, but with the slogan written in Russian (see below).

The gesture is, of course, a nod to Donald‘s alleged respect for and ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That same day, U.S. intelligence agencies reported that Vladimir personally “ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election” with a “clear preference for President-elect Trump,” according to The New York Times.

While Donald did not directly respond to Alec‘s post, he took to Twitter the next day to comment on U.S.-Russian relations. Click inside to see what he had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here