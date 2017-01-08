Did Donald Trump Respond to Alec Baldwin's Russian 'Make America Great Again' Hat Post?

Alec Baldwin‘s parodying of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live hasn’t exactly resulted in the best relations between the two.

On Friday (January 6), the 58-year-old actor took to Instagram to troll Donald with a selfie of himself wearing one of the President-elect’s famous red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps, but with the slogan written in Russian (see below).

The gesture is, of course, a nod to Donald‘s alleged respect for and ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That same day, U.S. intelligence agencies reported that Vladimir personally “ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election” with a “clear preference for President-elect Trump,” according to The New York Times.

A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:26am PST

While Donald did not directly respond to Alec‘s post, he took to Twitter the next day to comment on U.S.-Russian relations. Click inside to see what he had to say…

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017