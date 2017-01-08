Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:31 pm

Lily Collins Stuns for First Golden Globes as a Nominee!

Lily Collins Stuns for First Golden Globes as a Nominee!

Lily Collins rocks a princess look while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work in Rules Don’t Apply.

Lily has attended the show several times in the past, even when she was as young as 10 when her dad Phil Collins was a nominee, but this is her first time as a nominee herself!

FYI: Lily is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture A-line dress in rosewood pink, adorned with cape and showered with beads. She completed the look with Harry Winston diamonds.

