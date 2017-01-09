Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

There were so many great moments that happened during the 2017 Golden Globe Awards that you probably didn’t see on TV. Some were not aired and some happened so quickly that you probably didn’t notice them happening!

We have gathered a bunch of the best photos taken of celebs like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Schumer, and more in the audience during commercial breaks, which you can check out in the gallery.

Also, make sure to check out all of these posts highlighting moments you won’t want to miss:

Make sure to check out our post giving you an inside look at the Globes after parties!

15+ pictures inside of celebs inside the Golden Globes…

