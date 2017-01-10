Top Stories
Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 9:24 pm

Marie Osmond Says She'd Perform at Trump's Inauguration

If Donald Trump is still looking for entertainers to perform at his inauguration next week, it looks like he can call Marie Osmond as she says she’ll take on the gig.

The 57-year-old singer told Yahoo Finance that she’s willing to perform, though she has not yet been asked. She previously performed at multiple inaugurations, including Ronald Reagan‘s in 1981.

“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” Marie said. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.”

“We should come together and I think an Inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should,” she added.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Presidential Inauguration, Donald Trump, Marie Osmond

