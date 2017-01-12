Sarah Paulson & Evan Peters to Return for 'AHS' Season 7

American Horror Story has two confirmed cast members returning for season seven!

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who are frequent cast members on AHS, will be returning next season, airing later this year. It’s unclear what roles they will be playing.

According to Variety, Sarah knows what this year’s theme will be, but very few are in the know! The theme is being “shrouded in secrecy” and may not be revealed until the premiere date!

Stay tuned for more info on the new season of AHS!