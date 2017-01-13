Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 7:56 pm

Carrie Fisher Will Not Be Digitally Recreated in Future 'Star Wars' Films

Carrie Fisher Will Not Be Digitally Recreated in Future 'Star Wars' Films

Lucasfilm has provided an update about the future of the late Carrie Fisher‘s beloved character Princess Leia in upcoming Star Wars films.

Despite much speculation, the company is confirming that they do not have plans to digitally recreate Carrie in any new movies.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa,” Lucasfilm said in a statement on Starwars.com.

They added, “Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”
