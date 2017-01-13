Sophia Bush Discusses Her Short-Lived Marriage to Chad Michael Murray

Sophia Bush is opening up about her short-lived marriage to One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray and why she decided to tie the knot at a young age.

The 34-year-old actress wrote an op-ed piece for Cosmopolitan abut why you should stop seeking “the one.”

The couple got married in 2005 and split after five months of marriage.

“In my 20s, when I was starting out my career as an actor, I wasn’t looking for a relationship, but one found me and became serious, even though I hadn’t planned to settle down until my 30s,” Sophia said. “But when the person you’re with asks you to marry him, you think: This must be happening because it’s supposed to.”

“But I refuse to let that one relationship define me, which is why I’ve done my best to avoid discussing it for 10 years,” Sophia said. “The reality is that, yes, it was a massive event in my life. And the trauma of it was amplified by how public it became, which was incredibly foreign and bizarre to a girl who’d been just another college kid 24 months before her life blew up.”

