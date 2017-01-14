VIDEO: Tom Hardy Just Realized His Autograph Looks Phallic!
Tom Hardy has been signing his autograph for years, but something was just pointed out to him that he never realized before… his signature kind of looks phallic!
The 39-year-old actor was spotted while heading into LAX Airport on Friday (January 13) in Los Angeles.
“Has anyone said your signature looks a bit like a penis?” a TMZ reporter asked Tom while he was signing autographs for fans at the airport.
“You have!” Tom replied with a big laugh. “But it does a little bit! Thanks for that insightful wisdom. I really appreciate that.”