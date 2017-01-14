Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 12:00 pm

VIDEO: Tom Hardy Just Realized His Autograph Looks Phallic!

VIDEO: Tom Hardy Just Realized His Autograph Looks Phallic!

Tom Hardy has been signing his autograph for years, but something was just pointed out to him that he never realized before… his signature kind of looks phallic!

The 39-year-old actor was spotted while heading into LAX Airport on Friday (January 13) in Los Angeles.

“Has anyone said your signature looks a bit like a penis?” a TMZ reporter asked Tom while he was signing autographs for fans at the airport.

“You have!” Tom replied with a big laugh. “But it does a little bit! Thanks for that insightful wisdom. I really appreciate that.”
Just Jared on Facebook
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 01
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 02
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 03
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 04
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 05
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 06
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 07
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 08
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 09
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 10
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 11
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 12
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 13
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 14
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 15
tom hardy just realized his autograph looks phallic 16

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Tom Hardy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Erin Andrews almost ruined her proposal at Disneyland! - TMZ
  • Nicole Kidman is defending her comments about Donald Trump - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne might have a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back - Radar
  • Blake Lively is talking about her Cherokee heritage - Lainey Gossip
  • Lucasfilm doesn't have plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here