Sun, 15 January 2017 at 9:45 am

Mahershala Ali & Isabelle Huppert Win at LA Film Critics Association Awards!

Mahershala Ali & Isabelle Huppert Win at LA Film Critics Association Awards!

Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali and Elle‘s Isabelle Huppert pose for photos at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on Saturday evening (January 14) in Los Angeles.

Mahershala won the Best Supporting Actor Award and Isabelle won the Best Actress Award! Also winning that night were Certain Women‘s Lily Gladstone and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle, composer Justin Hurwitz, and lyricists Justin Paul and Benj Pasek were also in attendance.

Congrats to all the winners!
Photos: Getty, Wenn
