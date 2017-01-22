Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke Premiere 'Thoroughbred' At 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke pose for a photo while attending the premiere of their new film Thoroughbred during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

That same day, the co-stars hit up the PepsiCo’s Creators League Studio alongside writer/director Cory Finley and co-stars Kevin Walsh, Alex Saks, Nat Faxon, and Jim Rash.

Thoroughbred follows two teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. In the process, they learn that neither is what she seems to be, and that a murder might solve both of their problems.

The film also stars the late Anton Yelchin.