Kelly Rowland's New Album Will Be 'A Record Full Of Up-Tempos'!

Kelly Rowland is opening up about what we can expect from her fifth studio album, due out later this year!

“It’s happy. I said I wanted a record full of up-tempos,” the 35-year-old entertainer revealed in a Q&A with Lena Dunham‘s Lenny Letter. “A lot of my albums and songs have been slow, except for tracks like “Commander” or “When Love Takes Over.” I said I wanted this record to be happy because we need that right now, more than ever. That’s where my heart is.”

Pictured: Kelly happily striking a pose for photographers during Burlington’s Women’s Heart Health Month Launch at Burlington Coat Factory Union Square on Tuesday (January 31) in New York City.

“I’m excited to join Burlington and WomenHeart’s #KnockOutHeartDisease campaign and admire their continued commitment to educate women about the importance of their heart health in effort to save lives,” Kelly said in a statement. “I encourage women to get their heart health screened and when they do, be sure they tag two friends to do the same with #KnockOutHeartDisease.”

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease, have teamed up to educate women nationwide about the importance of their heart health, as heart disease is the leading cause of death in women.