'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande & John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 2:12 pm

Amber Heard Makes a Fashion Statement with Unzipped Pants

Amber Heard Makes a Fashion Statement with Unzipped Pants

Amber Heard could be starting a new fashion trend with her unzipped and unbuttoned pants!

The 30-year-old actress kept her pants on with a belt wrapped around her waist while stepping out on Thursday (February 2) in Hollywood.

Amber was seen holding a shopping bag from the designer store You’re So Baby while heading to Hotel Cafe to check out a show.

The actress was seen running errands the day before while she prepares to head off to set to film her upcoming superhero movie Aquaman with Jason Momoa.
