Amber Heard Makes a Fashion Statement with Unzipped Pants

Amber Heard could be starting a new fashion trend with her unzipped and unbuttoned pants!

The 30-year-old actress kept her pants on with a belt wrapped around her waist while stepping out on Thursday (February 2) in Hollywood.

Amber was seen holding a shopping bag from the designer store You’re So Baby while heading to Hotel Cafe to check out a show.

The actress was seen running errands the day before while she prepares to head off to set to film her upcoming superhero movie Aquaman with Jason Momoa.