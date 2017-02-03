Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Ariana Grande & John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 11:54 am

Chelsea Clinton Rips Kellyanne Conway for Making Up Massacre

Chelsea Clinton Rips Kellyanne Conway for Making Up Massacre

Chelsea Clinton is speaking out to criticize President Trump‘s counselor Kellyanne Conway for making up the fake “Bowling Green massacre” while trying to defend the travel ban against Muslims.

The daughter of Hillary and Bill Clinton wrote a tweet on Friday morning (February 3) commenting on the attack at the Louvre in Paris, France. She also brought up the fake attack that was mentioned by Kellyanne on a talk show the night before.

“Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don’t make up attacks,” Chelsea said. She latter added, “Facts matter. Research matters. At least, both should when lives and human rights are at stake.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chelsea Clinton, Kellyanne Conway

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for over $14 million - TMZ
  • Melania Trump is still planning on moving into the White House - Gossip Cop
  • Ansel Elgort drops the music video for his new song "Thief" - Just Jared Jr
  • Lindsay Lohan parties with a mystery man in Greece - Radar
  • Harry Styles is joined by tons of celeb guests for his birthday party - Lainey Gossip
  • 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, pays off $22 million debt - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Star J.

    This dimwit and her alternative facts, so embarrassing.

  • Sasha

    Kellyanne, the lying moron.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here