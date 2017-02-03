Chelsea Clinton Rips Kellyanne Conway for Making Up Massacre

Chelsea Clinton is speaking out to criticize President Trump‘s counselor Kellyanne Conway for making up the fake “Bowling Green massacre” while trying to defend the travel ban against Muslims.

The daughter of Hillary and Bill Clinton wrote a tweet on Friday morning (February 3) commenting on the attack at the Louvre in Paris, France. She also brought up the fake attack that was mentioned by Kellyanne on a talk show the night before.

“Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don’t make up attacks,” Chelsea said. She latter added, “Facts matter. Research matters. At least, both should when lives and human rights are at stake.”