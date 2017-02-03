Top Stories
Fri, 03 February 2017 at 2:28 pm

Omarosa Taken to Hospital for Injured Leg

Omarosa Taken to Hospital for Injured Leg

Omarosa Manigault has been taken to the hospital for medical attention on her injured leg.

TMZ initially reported that the Director of Communications for the Office of the Public Liaison was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher, but the report was later changed as it appears she may only be there for a checkup.

Omarosa, who was once a contestant on President Trump‘s reality show The Apprentice, injured her leg last month and she has been spotted wearing a walking boot.

On Friday morning (February 3), Omarosa was transported in a government vehicle from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
