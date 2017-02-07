Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Will Not Be Performing At Oscars!

All eyes are certainly on La La Land‘s Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to snatch the big awards at the Oscars for their hit musical – but will they be performing?

Unfortunately, it looks like the 28-year-old actress and the 36-year-old actor will not be performing at the big award ceremony despite both “City of Stars” and “Audition” from La La Land being up for Best Original Song, according to E! News.

Pictured: Emma all smiles while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the Golden Globes, the upcoming Oscars, and the career early support she received from her family.

Emma Stone on Awkward Golden Globes Moment

Emma Stone is Not Ready for the Oscars



Emma Stone Reveals How She Told Her Parents She Wanted to Act



Emma Stone’s Bachelor Prediction