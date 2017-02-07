Top Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 2:48 pm

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Will Not Be Performing At Oscars!

All eyes are certainly on La La Land‘s Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to snatch the big awards at the Oscars for their hit musical – but will they be performing?

Unfortunately, it looks like the 28-year-old actress and the 36-year-old actor will not be performing at the big award ceremony despite both “City of Stars” and “Audition” from La La Land being up for Best Original Song, according to E! News.

Pictured: Emma all smiles while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the Golden Globes, the upcoming Oscars, and the career early support she received from her family.

Watch all the videos from her appearance below…


Emma Stone on Awkward Golden Globes Moment

Click inside to watch the rest of Emma Stone’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Emma Stone is Not Ready for the Oscars

Emma Stone Reveals How She Told Her Parents She Wanted to Act

Emma Stone’s Bachelor Prediction
    I read they didn’t want to perform which doesn’t really surprise me. Some actors get too nervous to step outside of their comfort zone in front of the Academy especially. Taping a musical number is one thing. Performing it live is another. There have been others that haven’t performed in past shows. Sometimes they get someone else to do the numbers. We’ll see if they do that.

