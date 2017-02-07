Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Cozy Up For Date Night in LA

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are back in LA after their Italian vacation and still going strong!

The 24-year-old singer and actress and her 26-year-old beau were spotted enjoying a date night together on Monday (February 6), according to People.

The couple was spotted getting cozy at the Sunset Tower Hotel as they ate dinner together at a private table.

“They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together. They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table. [Selena] looked beautiful in a long black trench coat,” a source explained.

They added that Selena and The Weeknd were super affectionate and left the hotel together in a Bentley.

We can’t wait to see them step out at the Grammys!