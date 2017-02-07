Top Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake &amp; Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 12:54 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Cozy Up For Date Night in LA

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Cozy Up For Date Night in LA

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are back in LA after their Italian vacation and still going strong!

The 24-year-old singer and actress and her 26-year-old beau were spotted enjoying a date night together on Monday (February 6), according to People.

The couple was spotted getting cozy at the Sunset Tower Hotel as they ate dinner together at a private table.

“They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together. They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table. [Selena] looked beautiful in a long black trench coat,” a source explained.

They added that Selena and The Weeknd were super affectionate and left the hotel together in a Bentley.

We can’t wait to see them step out at the Grammys!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here