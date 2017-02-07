Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio & Josephine Skriver Do Valentine's Day Early In NYC!
Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio and Josephine Skriver are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit early!
The Victoria’s Secret Angels put on their best red looks to share their hottest Valentine’s Day gift picks at Victoria’s Secret at 640 5th Avenue on Tuesday (February 7) in New York City.
Sara, 25, opened up about being the new face of the brand’s velvet matte lip cream lip stains.
“I’m excited because I personally love the lipsticks,” Sara told PeopleStyle. “I always love a matte finish, and they’re great. They completely transform your mood, they make you feel confident and sexy and I love the red shade, which I’m wearing in the campaign. They’re so easy to put on.”
FYI: Sara is wearing Harry Kotlar studs.