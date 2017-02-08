Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 11:55 am

Justin Bieber Speaks Japanese in New Commercial - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Speaks Japanese in New Commercial - Watch Now!
  • Justin Bieber is starring in a new commercial, airing in Japan! – TMZ
  • Taylor Swift‘s ex defends their relationship – Just Jared Jr
  • Celebrities react to the way Elizabeth Warren was treated in the Senate – Gossip Cop
  • Have you seen this hilarious proposal that includes Celine Dion? – Lainey Gossip
  • Find out why Trevor Noah is blasting Donald TrumpTooFab
  • Katy Perry is previewing her new single – MTV
  • You’re going to love this secret detail in Selena Gomez‘s dress - Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here