Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 2:05 pm

Madonna Confirms Adoption, Shares Photo of Twin Girls!

Madonna Confirms Adoption, Shares Photo of Twin Girls!

Madonna has officially confirmed that she adopted twin girls from Malawi!

The 58-year-old superstar was approved by the court system in the African country this week to adopt the two sisters.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!,” Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Madonna has four other children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11. David and Mercy are from Malawi.

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

