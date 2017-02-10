Nicholas Hoult & Felicity Jones Take Cover in New 'Collide' Stills

Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones are both set to star in the upcoming action/thriller Collide, and we have new stills right here!

In one of the pics, the 27-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress hold on to each other as they try to stay out of harm’s way.

The film also stars Ben Kingsley and Anthony Hopkins, also featured in the stills – head to our gallery to check them all out.

Collide focuses on an American backpacker who gets involved with a ring of drug smugglers as their driver, though he winds up on the run from his employers across Cologne high-speed Autobahn.

Collide is set to hit theaters on February 24 – in the meantime, watch Nicholas‘s character Casey try to “Escape” in the action-packed new clip below! (And if you missed it, watch the trailer here.)



Collide – “Escape” Clip – In Theaters February 24