Fri, 10 February 2017 at 7:24 pm

Nicholas Hoult & Felicity Jones Take Cover in New 'Collide' Stills

Nicholas Hoult & Felicity Jones Take Cover in New 'Collide' Stills

Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones are both set to star in the upcoming action/thriller Collide, and we have new stills right here!

In one of the pics, the 27-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress hold on to each other as they try to stay out of harm’s way.

The film also stars Ben Kingsley and Anthony Hopkins, also featured in the stills – head to our gallery to check them all out.

Collide focuses on an American backpacker who gets involved with a ring of drug smugglers as their driver, though he winds up on the run from his employers across Cologne high-speed Autobahn.

Collide is set to hit theaters on February 24 – in the meantime, watch Nicholas‘s character Casey try to “Escape” in the action-packed new clip below! (And if you missed it, watch the trailer here.)


Collide – “Escape” Clip – In Theaters February 24
Photos: Open Road Films
