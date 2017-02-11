Pregnant Ciara Dances Around to 'I'm Every Woman,' Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston
Ciara holds onto her husband Russell Wilson‘s arm while heading out of the Maxfield pop-up store on Friday night (February 10) in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old pregnant singer accentuated her growing baby bump in a form-fitting dress under a leather jacket. The Weeknd also stopped by the event!
Ciara just posted an awesome video of herself dancing and lip-syncing to Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Every Woman” all around the house. The video was posted on the five-year anniversary of the late singer’s death.
“#ImEveryWoman! It’s All In Me! 💃🏽👨👩👧👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram,” Ciara captioned the video on Twitter.
#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨👩👧👦❤️
Choreography by @galenhooks
Filmed by @timmilgram pic.twitter.com/kARMm1FjtF
— Ciara (@ciara) February 11, 2017