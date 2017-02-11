Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 12:08 pm

Pregnant Ciara Dances Around to 'I'm Every Woman,' Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston

Ciara holds onto her husband Russell Wilson‘s arm while heading out of the Maxfield pop-up store on Friday night (February 10) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old pregnant singer accentuated her growing baby bump in a form-fitting dress under a leather jacket. The Weeknd also stopped by the event!

Ciara just posted an awesome video of herself dancing and lip-syncing to Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Every Woman” all around the house. The video was posted on the five-year anniversary of the late singer’s death.

“#ImEveryWoman! It’s All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram,” Ciara captioned the video on Twitter.
