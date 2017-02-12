Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 5:07 pm

Luke Evans & Ed Skrein Hit the Red Carpet at BAFTAs 2017

Luke Evans & Ed Skrein Hit the Red Carpet at BAFTAs 2017

Luke Evans looked so suave while stepping out at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 37-year-old actor was also joined a the event by Ed Skrein.

While Luke and Ed weren’t up for any awards, Luke did take to the stage to present the award for Best Special Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, Luke‘s Girl on the Train co-star Emily Blunt was up for Best Actress for the flick.

FYI: Luke is wearing Thom Sweeney.

Photos: Getty
