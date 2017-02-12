Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump in Projections for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Beyonce (and her twins!) just gave an epic performance at the 2017 Grammys!

The 35-year-old superstar took the stage for the first time since announcing she and Jay Z are expecting twins! Beyonce utilized projections throughout the performance, which featured three generations of women in Beyonce‘s family: Tina Knowles, Beyonce, and her daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

Beyonce performed two songs from Lemonade, “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” at the show.

Tonight, Bey is up for nine awards total, including including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, airing right now on CBS!

FYI: Beyonce is wearing Peter Dundas‘ first look from his new eponymous collection.