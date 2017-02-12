Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 2:53 am

Zoe Kravtiz's Boyfriend Karl Glusman Shows Off His New Pink Hair at Alexander Wang Fashion Show!

Zoe Kravtiz's Boyfriend Karl Glusman Shows Off His New Pink Hair at Alexander Wang Fashion Show!

Zoe Kravitz‘s boyfriend Karl Glusman is debuting his brand new ‘do during New York Fashion Week!

The actor showed off his new pink hair as he joined his girlfriend at the Alexander Wang Fashion Show on Saturday night (February 11) in New York City.

Other stars that were spotted arriving at the fashion show were ASAP Ferg, Ansel Elgort and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, Brooklyn Beckham, and Teyana Taylor.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Ansel Elgort, ASAP Ferg, Brooklyn Beckham, Karl Glusman, Teyana Taylor, Violetta Komyshan, Zoe Kravitz

