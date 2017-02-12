Zoe Kravtiz's Boyfriend Karl Glusman Shows Off His New Pink Hair at Alexander Wang Fashion Show!

Zoe Kravitz‘s boyfriend Karl Glusman is debuting his brand new ‘do during New York Fashion Week!

The actor showed off his new pink hair as he joined his girlfriend at the Alexander Wang Fashion Show on Saturday night (February 11) in New York City.

Other stars that were spotted arriving at the fashion show were ASAP Ferg, Ansel Elgort and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, Brooklyn Beckham, and Teyana Taylor.

