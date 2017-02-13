Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:06 am

Adele Tearfully Dedicates Album of the Year Grammy to Beyonce (Video)

Adele Tearfully Dedicates Album of the Year Grammy to Beyonce (Video)

Adele and Beyonce shared such a sweet moment after 25 won Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys.

The 28-year-old entertainer dedicated the win to Beyonce‘s Lemonade instead, and things got emotional. Adele expressed to Beyonce how much the album meant to her and her life, and Beyonce got visibly teary as well.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele explained to the audience as she began her speech.

Watch Adele‘s speech in its entirety below…
