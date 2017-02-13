Mon, 13 February 2017 at 6:50 am
Gwen Stefani Says She's 'So Lucky' to Be Dating Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani hangs at a hotel with a group of pals on Saturday (February 11) in Palm Beach.
The 47-year-old entertainer was seen wearing a t-shirt with the Coca-Cola logo on the front.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani
The next day, Gwen was speaking with fans on Twitter and one person shared a photo of her beau Blake Shelton and told Gwen how lucky she is to be dating the country singer.
Gwen responded to the fan, “Sooooooo lucky gx.” So sweet!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlynet Posted to: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani
Sponsored Links by ZergNet