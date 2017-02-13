Top Stories
Mon, 13 February 2017 at 6:50 am

Gwen Stefani Says She's 'So Lucky' to Be Dating Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani Says She's 'So Lucky' to Be Dating Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani hangs at a hotel with a group of pals on Saturday (February 11) in Palm Beach.

The 47-year-old entertainer was seen wearing a t-shirt with the Coca-Cola logo on the front.

The next day, Gwen was speaking with fans on Twitter and one person shared a photo of her beau Blake Shelton and told Gwen how lucky she is to be dating the country singer.

Gwen responded to the fan, “Sooooooo lucky gx.” So sweet!
Photos: FameFlynet
