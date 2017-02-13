Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Meet Up After Grammys 2017 for Rihanna's Party

Selena Gomez may have skipped the 2017 Grammys on Sunday (February 12), but she did meet up with her boyfriend The Weeknd later on in the evening for Rihanna‘s after-party!

The pair rode in the backseat of a car together to the party held at 1 OAK on the Sunset Strip. They kept very incognito and avoided being photographed together as they hid their faces in the backseat.

WATCH: The Weeknd performs at the Grammys!

If you missed it, Selena‘s ex Justin Bieber skipped the Grammys as well – and he sent some shade at her new beau on his Instagram Story.

See photos of the pair together below….