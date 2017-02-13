Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 11:17 am

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Meet Up After Grammys 2017 for Rihanna's Party

Selena Gomez may have skipped the 2017 Grammys on Sunday (February 12), but she did meet up with her boyfriend The Weeknd later on in the evening for Rihanna‘s after-party!

The pair rode in the backseat of a car together to the party held at 1 OAK on the Sunset Strip. They kept very incognito and avoided being photographed together as they hid their faces in the backseat.

WATCH: The Weeknd performs at the Grammys!

If you missed it, Selena‘s ex Justin Bieber skipped the Grammys as well – and he sent some shade at her new beau on his Instagram Story.

See photos of the pair together below….
selena gomez the weeknd grammys 2017 after party 01
selena gomez the weeknd grammys 2017 after party 02
selena gomez the weeknd grammys 2017 after party 03
selena gomez the weeknd grammys 2017 after party 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

