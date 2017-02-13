Tom Cruise's Mom Mary Lee South Has Died

Tom Cruise is currently mourning the death of his mom, Mary Lee South, who died at the age of 80 last week.

The 54-year-old actor was at a memorial service with his three sisters and other family and friends this weekend at Mary‘s local Church of Scientology, according to People.

Mary died peacefully in her sleep after battling health issues in recent years.

Tom developed his love for acting from his mom, who was a special-education teacher. He said many years ago how he had an interest in theater growing up, but never did anything about it until his mom encouraged him to try out for his high school musical when he was sidelined from wrestling due to an injury.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Tom and his family during this difficult time.