'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 6:49 pm

Emma Watson's Dior Dress Tells an Entire Story

Emma Watson looks stunning while stepping out for the 2017 Elle Style Awards after party on Monday night (February 13) in London, England.

The 26-year-old actress looked stunning in a Dior Haute Couture “tarot” ecru silk taffeta dress with hand-painted and embroidered tarot motifs.

The incredible detail on the dress makes it look like an entire story is being told on it!

A new preview for Emma‘s upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast was just released to celebrate Valentine’s Day and you can watch it below. The movie will be hitting theaters on March 17.
