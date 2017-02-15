Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 10:45 am

George Clooney Is 'Nervous' & 'Excited' to Welcome Twins with Wife Amal!

George Clooney is reportedly a bit nervous about his upcoming twin babies with his lawyer wife Amal, but also feeling very excited!

“George is excited but nervous,” a source told People. “He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents.”

He also “knows how brilliant Amal is in her work and how nurturing of a person she is…He knows she will be a wonderful mother.”

As to if George will be continuing his acting career or slowing down a bit for the babies, he “hinted that he might be taking some time off…That would be very rare for him, but now it all adds up. He’s going to be the best dad.”

An Amal insider added that she “strikes me as someone who’ll be a fantastic mother…Intelligent, loving, funny, smart, nurturing. She doesn’t seem someone who will let kids get away with being Hollywood children.”

Congrats again to the happy couple!
george clooney amal pregnant with twins 01
george clooney amal pregnant with twins 02
george clooney amal pregnant with twins 03
george clooney amal pregnant with twins 04
george clooney amal pregnant with twins 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney

