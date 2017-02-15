Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 9:35 am

Karlie Kloss Apologizes for Appropriating Japanese Culture

Karlie Kloss has issued an apology after appropriating Japanese culture in a photo shoot where she dressed as a Geisha.

The 24-year-old model appeared in the latest issue of Vogue as the Geisha and received backlash for the photo spread.

Early Tuesday (February 15), Karlie took to Twitter to issue an apology to those she offended.

“My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women,” Karlie added in her apology.

Pictured inside: Karlie out in St. Barts on Monday (February 13).

Photos: Getty, FameFlynet
