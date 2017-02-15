Karlie Kloss Apologizes for Appropriating Japanese Culture

Karlie Kloss has issued an apology after appropriating Japanese culture in a photo shoot where she dressed as a Geisha.

The 24-year-old model appeared in the latest issue of Vogue as the Geisha and received backlash for the photo spread.

Early Tuesday (February 15), Karlie took to Twitter to issue an apology to those she offended.

“My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women,” Karlie added in her apology.

Pictured inside: Karlie out in St. Barts on Monday (February 13).