Joe Jonas Says Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos Is a 'Good Guy'

Joe Jonas looks smokin’ hot on the brand new cover of Gotham magazine’s Spring issue.

Here’s what the 27-year-old DNCE singer had to share with the mag:

On having model Ashley Graham play his girlfriend in the Toothbrush video: “We didn’t really think it would be as big of a talking point as it was. I think she is definitely changing the game for that profession, and it’s really incredible to see. I didn’t realize until the video came out afterwards why it was such a big deal. Hopefully through this music video—and, obviously, through Ashley’s career—she’s definitely making a difference. For us, we were happy to have her in the video, and that was the key thing. Maybe people will stop making a big deal about certain things like that. She’s awesome. She’s incredibly intelligent. She’s done amazing TED Talks, and anytime we get to hang with her and her husband, it’s a great time.”

On his younger brother Nick’s solo success: “I’m envious at times, watching his artistry and how he went so quickly into creating music and an album. But I also knew that it was important to take time for myself to be able to figure out what exactly I wanted to do next. It’s so easy to just jump right into something and release more music, and it might not be the right fit. Now we’re able to support each other from afar.”

On handling celebrity gossip: “It kind of comes with what you do. I think you never get used to it. You get a little better at it when there’s rumors or you have to deal with random drama—[like] old exes that are dating somebody new. I try to just focus on the good stuff and not obsess over it. It’s not as bad as it used to be. On the Demi [Lovato] thing, I see she’s happy and I’m happy for her. I met Bomba [Vasconcelos]. He’s a good guy.”

