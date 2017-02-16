Thu, 16 February 2017 at 10:54 pm
Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Enjoy Romantic Night in Paris
Michael Phelps is joined by his wife Nicole at a press conference on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in Paris, France.
The 31-year-old Olympic swimmer was at the press event to promote his new swimwear line MP.
Later that night, Michael and Nicole enjoyed a romantic night sightseeing around Paris.
Michael then took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his wife in front of the Eiffel Tower.
