Thu, 16 February 2017 at 10:54 pm

Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Enjoy Romantic Night in Paris

Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Enjoy Romantic Night in Paris

Michael Phelps is joined by his wife Nicole at a press conference on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in Paris, France.

The 31-year-old Olympic swimmer was at the press event to promote his new swimwear line MP.

Later that night, Michael and Nicole enjoyed a romantic night sightseeing around Paris.

Michael then took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his wife in front of the Eiffel Tower.

I really didn't know it would be this amazing … love ❤️

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

10+ pictures inside of Michael and Nicole Phelps attending the press conference…
