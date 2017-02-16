Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 6:00 am

Rooney Mara Spends the Afternoon Running Errands

Rooney Mara Spends the Afternoon Running Errands

Rooney Mara makes her way back to her car as she makes her way out of the grocery store on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 31-year-old Lion actress stayed casual in all black outfit as she spent her day running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara

Rooney is going to have a busy year of films ahead of her!

As of now, Rooney has four films premiering this year. First up is The Discovery, which is set to premiere on Netflix on March 31.

10+ pictures inside of Rooney Mara out and about…
Just Jared on Facebook
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 01
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 02
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 03
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 04
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 05
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 06
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 07
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 08
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 09
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 10
rooney mara spends the afternoon running errands 11

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Rooney Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here